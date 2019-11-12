Nexstar Media Group (NXST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST):

11/12/2019 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

11/1/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

10/2/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2019 – Nexstar Media Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NXST stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 849,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

