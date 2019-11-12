NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading Down 5.8%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $36.75, approximately 19,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 665,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextCure Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NextCure by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,385,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

