NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $3,320,919.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

NEE stock opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

