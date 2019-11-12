Nippon Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nippon Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,225 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.3% of Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 842,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,388,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107,742 shares in the company, valued at $78,882,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,965. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

