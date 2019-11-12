Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 4.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,166,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.28.

NVS traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.29. 807,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,216. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.88. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

