Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 0.6% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after buying an additional 1,177,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 964,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,778,000 after buying an additional 580,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,559,000 after buying an additional 321,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,669. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

