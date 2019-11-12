NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NRG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

