Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NTR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,805. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,328,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

