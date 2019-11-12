Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE NAD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 456,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

