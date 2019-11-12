Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,484. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

