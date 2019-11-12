NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE NHA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 5,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,555. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

