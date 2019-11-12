Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NUV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

