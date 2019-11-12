Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 75,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,100. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

