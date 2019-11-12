Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 213,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

