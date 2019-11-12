Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE NSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 152,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

