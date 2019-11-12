Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NBB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 7,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

