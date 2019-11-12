NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 209.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,991 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $245,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 33,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

NXPI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 194,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $120.03.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

