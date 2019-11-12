Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Short Interest Update

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Ocean Power Technologies news, Director Kevin Stein acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $113,645.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTT. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,354. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Ocean Power Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The energy company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,500.25% and a negative return on equity of 143.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

