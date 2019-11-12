ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $348,200.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $348,200.00 and $71,771.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00046718 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00088463 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00072486 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,737.30 or 0.99349417 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000656 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001704 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

