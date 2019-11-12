ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 739,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,017,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after acquiring an additional 546,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,785,000 after acquiring an additional 136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,067,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

