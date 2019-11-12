Onix 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Onix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Onix has a total market cap of $28,089.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Onix has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Onix

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

