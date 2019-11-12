Orbs (ORBS) Tops One Day Volume of $56.12 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Orbs has a total market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $56.12 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00236264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.01505483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00140872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,948,289,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

