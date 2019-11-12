Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX)’s stock price rose 23.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 1,148,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,456% from the average daily volume of 73,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Orex Minerals (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

