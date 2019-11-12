OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Up 46.1% in October

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

