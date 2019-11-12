Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.87, 336,513 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 359,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $149.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

