Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 1,739,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 404,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.26 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,801.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 615,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

