PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.