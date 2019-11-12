Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Navient were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,744. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. Navient Corp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.75 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

