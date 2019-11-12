Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 309.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 602,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $97.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.65.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

