Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after buying an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after buying an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,579,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,278,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

