PayPie (PPP) Market Capitalization Tops $13.11 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. PayPie has a market cap of $13.11 million and $6,167.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 90% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00231822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.01512973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00140482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

