Pendal Group Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:PDL)

Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:PDL) declared a final dividend on Sunday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

ASX:PDL opened at A$7.90 ($5.60) on Tuesday. Pendal Group has a 1-year low of A$6.43 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of A$9.59 ($6.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85.

Pendal Group Company Profile

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

