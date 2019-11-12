PENG (PENG) Trading 29% Higher This Week

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 77.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. PENG has a market capitalization of $308,661.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PENG has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00236089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.01501840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031822 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00137537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,128,038,367 coins and its circulating supply is 8,796,380,234 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.