Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,038,444. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

