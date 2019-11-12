Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.