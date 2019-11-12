Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 2,430 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 211,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 227,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,215 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

