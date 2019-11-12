Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 92 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

MUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. 10,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

