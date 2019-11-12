Perennial Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 463,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,313. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $113.42 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.