Permanens Capital L.P. Has $815,000 Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,213,567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,323. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

MA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.86. The company has a market capitalization of $277.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.