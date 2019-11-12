PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

