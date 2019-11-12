Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

