Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 392,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 77,970 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 811,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 400,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.02.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 466,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,971,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.