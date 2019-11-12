Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,378,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,265,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

