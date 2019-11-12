PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.95.

In other PFSweb news, CFO Thomas J. Madden purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,380 shares in the company, valued at $424,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Reilly purchased 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,018.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,422 shares in the company, valued at $154,627.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 83,051 shares of company stock valued at $212,765. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

