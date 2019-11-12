Philippe F. Courtot Sells 74,553 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $6,231,885.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,614,522 shares in the company, valued at $469,317,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.25. 13,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,682. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

