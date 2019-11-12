Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of PLL opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

