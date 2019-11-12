Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $66.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,709,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,189.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 149.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

