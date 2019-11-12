PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) Shares Down 0.3%

PotNetwork Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:POTN) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 390,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,401,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

About PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN)

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co, engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website.

