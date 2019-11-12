Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 107,408 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

