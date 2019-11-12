Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

